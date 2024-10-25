Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Recover Critical Evidence In Relation To Baby Ru’s Death

Friday, 25 October 2024, 6:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

As a result of new information, Police investigating the murder of Baby Ru have completed a targeted search in a semi-rural area north of Wellington.

The concentrated area along Moonshine Road, off State Highway 58, is 20 minutes by car from the Taita home where Ru lived and received the injuries that caused his death on 22 October 2023.

Items of property highly relevant to the homicide investigation were located during the search and are undergoing forensic examination.

Police are not in a position to say exactly what the new information was, but Detective Inspector Pritchard confirmed it did not come from the public.

“This was information that wasn’t available when Ru died. Part of that work included searching for items that have been deliberately concealed.” Detective Inspector Pritchard said Police hope the latest development jogs people’s memory, especially those on Moonshine Road.

Police are also appealing for sightings of the vehicle that shuttled items from the crime scene.

“Our message to them is please contact us if you saw something out of place on 22 October last year.”

That car is a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, registration TE6972. Anyone who has information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

