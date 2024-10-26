Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maungārongo Marae In Ohakune Hosts First Marae Citizenship Ceremony In Ruapehu

Saturday, 26 October 2024, 7:55 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

25 October 2024

New New Zealanders from Thailand, France, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Scotland had the honour of being the first to be part of a citizenship ceremony in Ruapehu held on a marae at Maungārongo Marae in Ohakune of the tribe Ngāti Tui-ō-nuku of Ngāti Rangi. (Photo/Supplied)

Maungārongo Marae in Ohakune of the tribe Ngāti Tui-ō-nuku of Ngāti Rangi has hosted the very first Citizenship Ceremony to be held on a marae in the Ruapehu District.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the ceremony was a remarkable and memorable occasion for everyone involved.

"The atmosphere at Maungārongo Marae was one of warmth and unity. It was a privilege to witness such a significant moment in the lives of our newest citizens and it is a memory that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives," he said.

Mayor Kirton also expressed his deep gratitude to Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku for their generous hospitality in hosting the event. “We are immensely thankful to Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku for opening the doors of Maungārongo Marae and making this ceremony a truly unique experience. Their manaakitanga was at the heart of the day's success,” he said.

"Council hopes that this ceremony will be the first of many to be held on marae throughout the district. This event marks another important stage in our growing relationship with Ruapehu hapū and iwi," said Mayor Kirton.

Councillor Korty Wilson of Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku said that the tāngata whenua were elated to be hosting the ceremony and welcoming our new citizens to our place. "We look forward to this being the first of many both in the south and north of Ruapehu. It was a great cultural experience for our new citizens," she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 