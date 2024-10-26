Maungārongo Marae In Ohakune Hosts First Marae Citizenship Ceremony In Ruapehu

25 October 2024

New New Zealanders from Thailand, France, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Scotland had the honour of being the first to be part of a citizenship ceremony in Ruapehu held on a marae at Maungārongo Marae in Ohakune of the tribe Ngāti Tui-ō-nuku of Ngāti Rangi. (Photo/Supplied)

Maungārongo Marae in Ohakune of the tribe Ngāti Tui-ō-nuku of Ngāti Rangi has hosted the very first Citizenship Ceremony to be held on a marae in the Ruapehu District.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the ceremony was a remarkable and memorable occasion for everyone involved.

"The atmosphere at Maungārongo Marae was one of warmth and unity. It was a privilege to witness such a significant moment in the lives of our newest citizens and it is a memory that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives," he said.

Mayor Kirton also expressed his deep gratitude to Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku for their generous hospitality in hosting the event. “We are immensely thankful to Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku for opening the doors of Maungārongo Marae and making this ceremony a truly unique experience. Their manaakitanga was at the heart of the day's success,” he said.

"Council hopes that this ceremony will be the first of many to be held on marae throughout the district. This event marks another important stage in our growing relationship with Ruapehu hapū and iwi," said Mayor Kirton.

Councillor Korty Wilson of Ngāti Tui-o-Nuku said that the tāngata whenua were elated to be hosting the ceremony and welcoming our new citizens to our place. "We look forward to this being the first of many both in the south and north of Ruapehu. It was a great cultural experience for our new citizens," she said.

