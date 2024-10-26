NPDC : Keep Safe Over Guy Fawkes And Remember To Soak And Dispose Used Fireworks

24 October 2024

NPDC is urging residents to stay safe this Guy Fawkes and make sure to soak and dispose of their sparklers, roman candles and other fireworks safely.

“Soaking used fireworks in water before disposal prevents accidental ignition and reduces risks of fires,” says Amy Brasch, Manager Sustainability & Behaviour Change at New Plymouth District Council.

“After soaking fireworks with a garden hose or tap make sure they are wrapped and placed into the red landfill bin so they can be managed and disposed safely by our collectors and staff at the transfer station.” Amy says this simple step will avoid the bin or items in the bin catching light and potentially causing a fire.

“Recycling is not an option for these hazardous materials, so responsible disposal of waste is our responsibility is really important for safety and environmental protection.” Anyone letting off fireworks at home are reminded to make sure they do it safely and be considerate of others.

Pet owners should consider keeping pets indoors.

Fast Facts:

Fireworks can be sold by between November 2-5. The rules around sale and supply of fireworks are set by central Government, not councils.

Approved operators need to apply to the Department of Labour for a permit to hold a public fireworks display.

Fires, including bonfires, are not allowed on any public land such as beaches and reserves, across New Plymouth district.

Fireworks are considered a hazardous material due to the associated chemicals and toxic substances.

Caption: Remember to soak used fireworks before disposing of them in your red top bin.

