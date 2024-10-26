State Highway 2, Eskdale Closed - Eastern
Saturday, 26 October 2024, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2, Eskdale is closed following a
crash.
The single vehicle crash was reported just
after 2:40pm.
Three people have been seriously
injured.
There are currently no detours available.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more