UPDATE: Bad Weather Affecting Top Of The South Highways (SH6 Now OPEN Murchison To SH65 Jn. SH6 Buller Gorge Is CLOSED)

27 October – UPDATE 5:15 pm:

State Highway 6 is now open between Murchison and the State Highway 65 junction at O’Sullivan’s Bridge.

Contractors have cleared the slip which closed the highway yesterday. The road is open to two lanes, but under a 30 km temporary speed limit. Drivers must drive with care through the slip site.

The temporary speed limit will change to 50 km/h on Tuesday at 7:30 am, when work at the road’s shoulder will be carried out at the site.

Aerial shot, SH6 slip removal near Murchison / Supplied

Buller Gorge closed.

State Highway 6 is now closed between Murchison and Inangahua because of another slip on the highway at the West Coast end of the Buller Gorge.

SH6 slip, Buller Gorge / Supplied

State Highway 6 will remain closed through the Buller Gorge overnight.

People travelling between Nelson and Westport, must avoid the area or delay their travel until this section of State Highway 6 reopens. Further updates will be provided when the highway’s status changes.

Drivers are urged to check road conditions before they travel.

Highway Conditions – West Coast/Tasman

