Gisborne Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Gisborne Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man early today.

Police were called at 4.20am after a man was transported by ambulance to Gisborne Hospital with severe injuries.

Tragically the man passed away a short time later.

Initial enquiries indicate the man’s injuries were sustained at a residential address in Tolerton Avenue, Elgin, Gisborne.

A scene guard is in place at that address and residents can expect to see a Police presence throughout the day as a scene examination takes place.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation team is asked to contact Police either online or by phone via 105 and quote file number 241028/4688.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

