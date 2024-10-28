State Highway 16, Helensville Reopens Following Crash
State Highway 16, Helensville has reopened following a crash earlier this morning.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road was closed.
National has never forgiven Wellington – or its public servants – for voting for Labour and the Greens. (Red-blooded Kiwis work in the private sector.) No surprise then to find a right wing central government being willing to kick the Capital when it's down. In particular, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown’s decision to install an “observer” at the council table in Wellington has been triggered by a sin against the privatisation of public assets. Namely, the council’s refusal to sell the public shares in Wellington airport to private investors.
StarJam is appealing to individuals, businesses, and organizations to donate and help save its workshops for New Zealand’s disabled youth. Every contribution counts in keeping StarJam’s services alive.
A sharp rise in incidents in Auckland has in recent weeks prompted calls for central government intervention, with attacks up 17 per cent to 2846 in the year to June 30.
New Zealand is joining with other countries in helping to progress the Pacific Resilience Facility, which will encourage public and private sector investment in preparedness for natural disasters and resilience to the effects of climate change.
Named after the last Aztec emperor, Cuauhtémoc is the Mexican Navy’s instructional vessel for fourth-year cadets. The ship, also known as “The Ambassador and Knight of the Seas”, and its 261 member crew, are a symbol of Mexico abroad.
The upgraded MRA was signed in Central Otago today by Andrew Hoggard and Mr Luo Wen, China’s Minister for State Administration for Market Regulation.