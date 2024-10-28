State Highway 16, Helensville Reopens Following Crash

Gordon Campbell: On Dissing Wellington, And Porridge Radio

National has never forgiven Wellington – or its public servants – for voting for Labour and the Greens. (Red-blooded Kiwis work in the private sector.) No surprise then to find a right wing central government being willing to kick the Capital when it's down. In particular, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown’s decision to install an “observer” at the council table in Wellington has been triggered by a sin against the privatisation of public assets. Namely, the council’s refusal to sell the public shares in Wellington airport to private investors.