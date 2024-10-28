Body Located In Water, Eastbourne

Wellington Police have recovered the body of a man from the water off Muritai Road, Point Arthur, in Eastbourne.

A member of the public discovered the man in the water about 9.40am.

A formal identification process is under way and may take some time.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are unable to comment further at this time.

