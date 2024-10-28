Body Located In Water, Eastbourne
Monday, 28 October 2024, 11:24 am
Wellington Police have recovered the body of a man from
the water off Muritai Road, Point Arthur, in
Eastbourne.
A member of the public discovered the man
in the water about 9.40am.
A formal identification
process is under way and may take some time.
Enquiries
are ongoing and Police are unable to comment further at this
time.
