Fatal Water Related Incident, Maraetai
Monday, 28 October 2024, 6:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman in her 40s has died following a water related
incident off Maraetai Beach, Maraetai, this
afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene
around 3:30pm.
Attempts to resuscitate the woman were
unsuccessful and she died at the
scene.
