Revealed: “Upgraded Web-Platform” Burns Otago Ratepayers $200k

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through the Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act that Otago Regional Council has spent more than $200,000 redeveloping its website, which has virtually been unchanged since 2017. While Council branding remains mostly unaffected, the redevelopment apparently has more features, and enhanced relationships with Mana Whenua.

“Otago seems to have outperformed most of its northern counterparts by spending $221,764.12 without shelling out another bundle on changing its logo or corporate identity" said Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers' Union, Sam Warren.

“Interestingly, the project contained $15,176.90 worth of local Māori engagement, which includes translation services and the integration of ‘Whakataukī’ – or Māori proverbs. Comparatively, the website testing phase cost Otago ratepayers a more modest $553.06"

"A few more features are well and good, but after looking at an indexed version of the council’s website from 2017, we aren’t actually convinced this project was much more than a vanity project footed by ratepayers.”

© Scoop Media

