Police Announce Reward, Launch 0800 Number In Easton Homicide Investigation

Arthur Easton was murdered 39 years ago (Photo/Supplied)

Police have announced a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for murdering Arthur Easton 39 years ago.

This operation is re-examining the events of that fateful Sunday night in Papakura, on 13 October 1985 after an intruder was disturbed in the Easton family home.

Today, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau CIB is releasing a fresh public appeal for information, alongside a reward.

“The investigation is being run out of Counties Manukau district, with a team of professional and highly motivated investigators,” Detective Inspector Adkin says.

“This is a first step in our public appeal and Police are determined to hold the person responsible for Arthur’s death to account, no matter how much time has passed.

“As part of this reward, immunity against prosecution will be considered for any accomplice, not being a principal offender, who gives information or evidence that leads to a successful conviction.”

The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will apportion it if there is more than one claimant. The reward will remain in place until 24 January 2025.

What happened 39 years ago:

A male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road, Papakura at 8pm on Sunday 13 October 1985.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

One of Arthur’s sons disturbed the intruder and alerted the household.

This intruder was wearing a brown woollen hat pulled down over his face. He was also armed with a bayonet.

Arthur and his two teenage sons confronted this intruder in the hallway, leading to a violent altercation.

The 52-year-old received multiple stab wounds, and later succumbed to these injuries at the scene.

The offender escaped the Grove Road property and fled through a walkway adjacent to the property that leads to Alma Crescent.

The woollen hat and bayonet were recovered at the Grove Road property.

The woollen hat and a bayonet were recovered at the Grove Road property (Photo/Supplied)

Offender at large:

To this day, Arthur’s killer remains at large, and this investigation will work to bring this person before the justice system.

“This homicide happened nearly four decades ago, but we know there will be people still in the community today that know who is responsible,” Detective Inspector Adkin says.

“Time can help bring perspective and, in this case, it might be an opportunity to get this off your conscience.”

Detective Inspector Adkin says the Easton family deserve answers.

“The violent actions that night have denied the Eastons important years with Arthur, and we need to bring them some closure.”

As part of this operation, Police have been reviewing evidence gathered in 1985.

“Police are conscious that charges have been laid over actions taken in the original homicide investigation, and subsequent appeals,” Detective Inspector Adkin says.

“What we are very clear about is that Alan Hall is not the man responsible for Arthur’s death.”

Any information is key:

Police have also announced a direct line to the investigation team through the creation of an 0800 number and email address.

Anyone with information is urged to make contact to assist in this investigation.

You can provide information directly to the investigation team by calling 0800 GROVE 1985 (0800 47683 1985).

You can also email directly to Operation.Grove1985@police.govt.nz

Other information can be provided by updating Police online now or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 200520/4108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Statement on behalf of the Easton family:

New Zealand Police are releasing a statement on behalf of Arthur Easton’s family, following the announcement of a reward for information leading to his killer’s conviction.

They have asked that this is attributed to The Family of Arthur Easton:

“Thirty-nine years ago, our lives were shattered when our father was brutally murdered in our home.

“He was a kind, hardworking man who cherished his family. He would have liked nothing better than seeing his children grow up, be there for their important moments and would have loved being a grandfather.

“We have been robbed of a lifetime of memories with him. The pain of his loss and the unanswered questions continue to haunt us every day.

“We believe someone out there knows something that could help bring his killer to justice.

“Even the smallest detail could be the key to solving this case.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing, come forward and help us find peace.”

© Scoop Media

