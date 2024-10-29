Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Proposal To Cut Post Services Will Disproportionately Impact Rural NZ

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is stunned at the service cuts being proposed to New Zealand Post mail services and is worried about their potential impact on rural communities.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is consulting on proposed changes to the minimum obligations for NZ Post’s mail service under its Deed of Understanding with the Government.

The proposed changes affecting rural communities include cutting rural post deliveries from five to three days a week and reducing the minimum number of postal outlets from 880 to 500.

“It’s appalling that NZ Post is abandoning the quality of its service and putting commercial viability ahead of the need for rural communities to access basic postal services,” RWNZ Chief Executive Marie Fitzpatrick says.

“These proposals will disproportionately impact rural communities, as well as the elderly and those with health issues and disabilities, who will be forced to wait longer and travel greater distances to do basic things like clear their post box, send a letter or pay a bill.

“These communities often suffer from poor digital connectivity, which makes it difficult to do administrative tasks online.

“NZ Post needs to be upfront with New Zealanders about the post outlets it plans on closing. The consultation document says rural communities will not be disproportionately affected, but there is no detail on where services will be cut.

“Our rural communities play a vital role in New Zealand’s economy and deserve better – especially from a State-Owned Enterprise, which should include a large element of social responsibility.

“We are also concerned the consultation is being run online only, with no face-to-face community engagement and a short six-week consultation window. This will make it difficult for rural people to have their say.

“We strongly encourage rural communities to submit on this issue and let the Government know the proposals go too far and need to be scaled back.”

