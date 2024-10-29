GoBay Passenger Survey Now Open: Have Your Say

From today, passengers on GoBay buses have the opportunity to share their thoughts and help improve their bus services. The GoBay Passenger Survey is now open and will run for two weeks, encouraging passengers to give feedback on their experiences.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Transport Manager, Russell Turnbull, is keen to hear from the community: “We’re always looking for ways to improve our services. The passenger survey is a great way to hear from people about how we’re doing and how we can enhance the service.”

The survey includes questions about the overall bus journey experience, how easy itis to get information about service disruptions, value for money, and whether the routes meet passengers’ needs. Mr Turnbull adds: “We’re also keen to hear any other suggestions or wider comments. We want to improve the experience for everyone, so any ideas are welcome.”

Passengers can pick up survey forms from their bus driver, or complete the survey on line at hbrc.info/passengersurvey. Completed forms can be handed back to the driver or dropped off at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council offices, 159 Dalton Street, Napier.

The survey will close on 12 November.

