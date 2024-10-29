2024 NZ Workforce Survey Report

Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa | The Medical Council of New Zealand is pleased to release the findings from the New Zealand Medical Workforce in 2024 Survey. A comprehensive report that delves deep into the dynamics of doctors working in Aotearoa. This report presents a detailed picture of the current state of the medical profession, highlighting shifts in demographics, practice locations, and emerging trends that are reshaping the medical workforce.

This report leverages data collected during the annual practising certificate application process, offering an invaluable snapshot of the medical workforce. It provides a clear picture of the profession's present landscape and offers insights into its evolving future.

Dr Rachelle Love, Chair, Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa | The Medical Council of New Zealand comments: “The report findings show that we have had a small growth in doctor numbers, with a 3.4 percent increase this year, from 19,346 to 20,012 including an increase in the number of international medical graduates (IMGs). We are also seeing a slow but steady rise in the number of Māori and Pacific doctors.”

“Recognising the current pressure faced by our medical profession, it is imperative we continue developing a diverse medical workforce. While the 2024 report shows a rising number of Māori doctors for the profession. The population of Māori doctors (1,021) whilst growing, stills falls below population proportionality at 17.8 percent and remains an area of strategic importance. “

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The full New Zealand Medical Workforce Report for 2024, containing all the insights and data, is available for public access. For a detailed analysis of these findings and to explore the full report, please visit link here: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/about-us/what-we-do/workforce-survey/

About the New Zealand Medical Council

The New Zealand Medical Council is the statutory authority responsible for the registration of doctors in New Zealand, ensuring a high standard of medical care and patient safety. The annual New Zealand Medical Workforce in 2024 Survey is a critical tool in monitoring and shaping the future of the medical profession in Aotearoa. In 2023 we launched our data dashboard. This dashboard provides a comprehensive and dynamic overview of registered and practising doctors in Aotearoa New Zealand and can be found on our website.

© Scoop Media

