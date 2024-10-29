Customs Arrests Three Men For Separate Child Sexual Abuse Related Offences

In the past week, Customs has arrested three men from across the country in separate cases relating to child sexual abuse material.

Customs investigations identified the defendants, and that they had travelled from overseas, and each was questioned on arrival into New Zealand.

Defendant one, Lower Hutt

Customs received a tip off from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which had identified a 62-year-old New Zealand man allegedly uploading images depicting the sexual abuse of children to a social media site.

On his return to Wellington Airport from Melbourne on 19 October 2024, Customs officers questioned the man and conducted a search. They released him but detained his cellphone for further electronic forensic examination. This uncovered folders containing image files of children being sexually abused by adults.

Customs arrested the man at his home address in Lower Hutt on 23 October 2024 and have charged him with importing and possessing objectionable publications, and seized more of his electronic devices for forensic analysis. Further charges are possible.

Defendant two, Queenstown

Customs has also charged a 71-year-old man for importing and possessing objectionable publications.

On 25 October 2024, the defendant arrived at Queenstown Airport from Sydney, Australia. A Customs officer examined the man's phone which uncovered an image of child sexual abuse. The man was arrested at the airport and his electronic devices seized for forensic analysis. This may also result in further charges.

Defendant three, Auckland

Customs intelligence identified a 50-year-old man who was returning from Singapore through to Auckland Airport on 4 October 2024.

A Customs officer questioned the man and examined his electronic devices, locating an image depicting the sexual abuse of a child. The man's devices were detained for forensic examination. This uncovered images and video files of child sexual abuse, rape and bestiality. The man was arrested by Customs officers in Auckland today (29 October 2024). The man faces nine charges for possessing, importing and distributing objectionable material, with further charges possible.

Group Manager Border Operations, Dana McDonald, says “As these three cases show, it doesn’t matter whether you are carrying objectionable material on your devices as you cross the border or share it online, Customs is doing everything possible to stop the distribution of this awful, damaging material and the enduring harm it causes our children. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to child exploitation material and offenders will face the full force of the law.”

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in, or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately.

