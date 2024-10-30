Keep Your Children Safe This Halloween

To ensure everyone has a spooktacular Halloween, Police are encouraging caregivers to ensure their little pirates, superheroes, witches, and fairies, are well looked after while out trick-or-treating in the community.

Inspector Brett Callander says Halloween activities can be fun for children to dress up and go trick-or-treating for sweets with friends and family, however it is important to stay safe.

“Although it is a fun night out, we would like to remind parents and caregivers to ensure the safety of their children.

“It is also a good reminder that not everyone likes to participate in Halloween, is able take part, or appreciates repeated knocks on the door.”

Police suggest if residents do not want to take part in Halloween, perhaps placing a sign on your front door or gate might negate young visitors looking for lollies.

Police recommends the following:

Parents or caregivers should supervise their young children at all times, and not let them go off with people they don’t know.

Trick-or-treating in areas that are well lit and only where the children know the residents.

Always go with an adult, or if you are a teen – stick with your friends and look out for each other.

If you see a sign that says ‘no trick-or-treat here’ or similar then respect their wishes.

Householders do not have to open the door or respond to knocks from Halloween visitors.

Check your trusted community pages to see which homes will be participating in Halloween.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“As an alternative, parents, caregivers, and children, could attend a local event within their community if there is one nearby.”

Police would like to ask communities to look out for each other, and if anyone sees any suspicious activity happening, please contact 111 immediately.

To report activity after it has occurred, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

