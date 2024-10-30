Police Acknowledge IPCA's Ruling In Case Of Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour

Police acknowledges the IPCA’s findings into the handling of allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment between a junior officer and their senior supervisor in 2023.

We also acknowledge that both Officers A and B raised concerns about the process, some aspects of which Police also agree could have been better.

Wellington District Commander, Superintendent Corrie Parnell, says everyone who works for Police deserves to feel safe at work, and to be supported and kept informed fully through situations where they are involved in a workplace allegation and/or disciplinary process.

“In this instance, Officer A’s response to the allegations was sought, support was offered to them and communication maintained throughout the process, and we did consider making alternate arrangements such as suspending or moving Officer A for the duration of the process.

“We also maintain support was offered to Officer B through their new supervisor and another senior officer during the process, along with other welfare support,” Superintendent Parnell says.

Police believe that, from a process perspective, Officer A was not unfairly prejudiced by the decision to commence a disciplinary process and form preliminary views.

“In saying that, Police can always learn from situations like this, and we will continue to do so, to ensure our people are safe and feel safe at work, and are treated fairly,” Superintendent Parnell says.

