REVEALED: New Plymouth's $1.2 Million Beach Stairs And Ramp, Shows Auckland How To Spend Big

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 11:46 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through the Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act New Plymouth District Council has allocated $1,280,841 towards ramps and stairs for Fitzroy beach. This follows September’s news that Auckland Council spent $263,000 on four sets of stairs at Milford Beach.

"Accessibility, especially for the disabled, was obviously an important factor in the ‘Beach Street Access for all’ project by New Plymouth District Council” said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“However, with virtually all beaches in New Plymouth being connected by the coastal walkway and fully accessible from other points – was this massive price tag to fix some stairs and build a ramp truly justified in such challenging economic times?"

“Like all councils projects, the job is sure to blow out in costs, and $1.2 million already seems to be a large estimate for a relatively small project. Ratepayers would be within their rights to demand a breakdown of costs in projects like this. Perhaps they will discover the ramp is gold plated!”

“With local rates already raised by 11.5 percent, the Council must justify not only each project but every dollar allocated within it.”

