New Improvements Whack It Out Of The Park

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Greerton Cricket Club members (from left) Khushwaran Joshi, Dave Kawan, Ben Lind, Josh Espitalier and Matt Butcher are looking forward to the completion of the Pemberton Park improvements. (Photo/Supplied)

The Greerton Cricket Club (GCC) is a stalwart of the Tauranga South community – 51 years, and not out!  

The improvements that are taking place at Pemberton Park, their home ground, means the club can enjoy many more years of their code, and continue to nurture upcoming junior players – numbers of which are increasing by the year. 

GCC President Ben Lind says they’re looking forward to better conditions for both cricket and football when the improvements are complete. 

“The ground should be hard wearing, and the long-term outcomes are really good for the GCC and the Blue Rovers Football Club, who we share a clubroom with.” 

While the cricket club has to relocate to Fergusson Park for the upcoming season so the improvements can be made, Ben says it’ll be worth it in the long run.

His thoughts are echoed by GCC Treasurer and Junior Cricket Co-ordinator Dave Kawan, who is pleased that the addition of an artificial wicket at the lower end of Pemberton Park means junior teams can continue to train at Pemberton Park this season.

“We have around 200 members and relocating for the season has made us think more holistically about our game. We’re going from strength to strength and the new field drainage system and sports turf, along with a more resilient turf cover, will certainly benefit us in the long run."

Tauranga City Council Spaces and Places Manager Alison Law says new sports field lighting will also be installed at Pemberton Park, to provide GCC and the Blue Rovers with extended hours of play. 

“We understand that being without a home ground for a season has its challenges. Thankfully, both GCC and the Blue Rovers have been very understanding and share our vision to improve the park so  everyone can enjoy better facilities and more hours of use,” says Alison. 

“As one of New Zealand’s fastest growing cities, there is increasing pressure on the available sports spaces we have in Tauranga. These upgrades to Pemberton Park are one of the ways we’re optimising our existing sites as we’re limited by how much more land can be opened up to meet the increasing community demand for sport, events and green space in our city.” 

Part of Pemberton Park is now closed until April 2025. The rear of the park can still be accessed from Yatton Street and Pemberton Crescent.  

For more information, please visit Tauranga.govt.nz/pembertonpark  

