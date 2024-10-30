Police Target Organised Crime Group And Seize Significant Quantity Of Cannabis

Last week Police across Counties Manukau, Auckland City and Waitemata Districts executed over 30 search warrants at addresses around the Districts, targeting an organised crime group using residential properties to set-up sophisticated indoor cannabis growing systems. The termination has resulted in a significant seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of 11 people. 3,385 cannabis plants at various growth-stages have been seized and destroyed, along with 48 kilograms of dried cannabis. The estimated total value of the seizures, based on estimated yield of the plants, is $18 million. The majority of those arrested were in New Zealand illegally and a result, Immigration New Zealand has deported 11 Vietnamese nationals. All 11 have left New Zealand and are back in Vietnam. Enquiries are ongoing utilising intelligence gathered during the operation and Police cannot rule-out the possibility of further arrests. Acting Detective Inspector Greg Brand of Auckland City Police says the arrests come as a result of an investigation that has spanned Tamaki Makaurau and which targeted a sophisticated and profit-driven criminal syndicate. “This group were cultivating and dealing in large amounts of cannabis and their actions mirror similar operations recently uncovered in Australia where criminal groups, primarily of Vietnamese descent, were running a large number of indoor cannabis growing operations,” says Acting Detective Inspector Brand. “Make no mistake, these syndicates are well connected to gangs and this cannabis is a large source of income for their illegal operations. “Often the properties used by these groups will appear innocuous and will not really attract neighbours’ attention. However the operations that are set-up within are capable of producing large quantities of cannabis to sell. “These individuals are significantly modifying rental properties to cultivate cannabis with extremely dangerous electrical installations. “Not only is this extremely dangerous and creates a significant fire risk, we’d estimate millions of dollars’ worth of electricity is being stolen every year to run these operations.” Police is working alongside Immigration New Zealand in relation to the foreign nationals involved in this investigation, as we want to ensure migrant communities are kept safe from those who would exploit the conditions of their work visas. WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR Police are reminding landlords to be vigilant when renting out their properties.

Ensure there are regular property inspections. Carry out thorough vetting: get two forms of photo ID and sight the original document, compare the photo with the applicant. It’s important for the community to remain vigilant as well. If you see suspicious activity, such as deliveries of easy grow and fertilizer bags being dropped off, or signs that an electricity meter has been tampered with, please contact Police.

Report any information you have by calling 105 Go online to make a report at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 If migrant communities are concerned with possible exploitation, contact MBIE on 0800 20 90 20

