Share Your Views On Potential Changes To Alcohol Ban Areas

Waikato District Council is considering making changes to alcohol ban areas in the Waikato district and we want to hear your thoughts.

This is an opportunity for our community to look at the changes being considered and share their feedback and ideas, says Mayor Jacqui Church.

“Council have been collaborating with NZ Police as part of our Alcohol Control Bylaw review to identify areas of concern across the district. We are asking people to complete a survey before 8 December 2024 to help us understand what they think about the potential alcohol ban areas that are being considered. We also want to know if there are any other new alcohol ban areas we should consider adding.”

People can also share any other relevant points they wish to raise for consideration.

The Alcohol Control Bylaw is a regulatory framework that outlines where and when people can drink alcohol in a public place. The changes being considered are due to evidence of crime or disorder caused or made worse by alcohol consumption.

The Bylaw is a valuable tool that helps NZ Police manage alcohol related harm, crime or disorder in public places across the Waikato district, says David Hall, NZ Police Area Prevention Manager, Waikato West Area.

Between 2020 and 2023 NZ Police responded to 722 alcohol related incidents in the Waikato territorial local authority area but Police say there are many other incidents that aren’t reported or captured within this data.

“The Bylaw gives Police the tools to deal with anti-social behaviour. It’s about creating a public environment that is safe for everyone to use.”

All feedback will be considered by Council before deciding on the proposed changes on which we will formally consult.

“This is your chance to participate in the bylaw review process and tell us your thoughts. Feedback gathered through this engagement helps Council to understand community sentiment before we kick off formal consultation on the proposed changes to the Bylaw in 2025,” says Mayor Jacqui.

The Alcohol Control Bylaw does not apply to private property or premises that have a licence to sell or supply alcohol.

Changes being considered:

Raglan:

Extending the seasonal alcohol ban period for Raglan district from 23 December – 6 January to 23 December – 10 February each year.

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area in Raglan town.

Huntly and Tuakau:

Changing the alcohol ban times in parks, reserves, and esplanades from 9pm until 9am seven days a week, to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area to include all residential areas.

Pookeno:

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area to include all residential and industrial areas.

Changing the alcohol ban times in parks, reserves, and esplanades from 9pm until 9am seven days a week, to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mercer:

Introducing a new alcohol ban area in Mercer that includes the boat ramp and service centre areas.

Taupiri:

Expanding the permanent alcohol ban area to include the boat ramp/parking area on Great South Road adjacent to Taupiri mountain.

You’ll find more information on the Say It page: www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/sayit. Paper copies of the survey will also be available in our offices and libraries.

People have until 5pm on 8 December 2024 to complete the survey.

Note: Waikato District Council’s Alcohol Control Bylaw was adopted in 2020. Under the Local Government Act 2002 Council is required to review the Bylaw within five years. Council is in the early stages of reviewing the Bylaw. Formal consultation on the proposed changes to the Bylaw will happen in mid-2025.

