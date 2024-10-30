DIA Announces New Management Structure

30 October 2024

Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), has announced the final decisions of the first stage of its organisational change programme, with a focus on reshaping its senior leadership layers.

The Department will disestablish seven branches and create five new branches: Regulatory and Identity Services, Digital Services, Policy and Te Tiriti, Enterprise Services, and Partnerships and Commissions. Each will be led by a Deputy Secretary.

“The new streamlined leadership structure will maximise our performance and efficiency by creating one single policy branch, and one single corporate branch, and putting our regulatory and delivery services together,” says Secretary for Internal Affairs, Paul James.

“I believe this new structure will ensure DIA continues to be a high performing organisation and a great place to work.

The new organisational structure will ‘go live’ on 3 February 2025. Cost savings are estimated to be $2.6m. There will be a net reduction of 17 jobs.

“The decisions have not been made lightly. I am deeply aware it will be a difficult time for our people, particularly those impacted. DIA will be working closely with our people as we implement change.

A second stage of organisational change is expected to begin in March 2025. Reducing costs and creating efficiencies will remain a key driver. Both the first and second phases are separate to the baseline reduction programme required by the Government.

“We have a proud track record of delivering for New Zealanders, from serving the government of the day, to making sure we uphold our privileged role of protecting Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Looking forward, we must continue to evolve to be more efficient, agile, and effective,” Paul James said.

