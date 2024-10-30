Glacier Tourism Hangs In The Balance

Over Labour weekend, Climate Liberation Aotearoa displayed several huge banners around the Haupapa/Tasman Glacier to highlight the environmental impact of New Zealand’s heli-tourism business. Banners with messages such as, ‘HELI TOURS MELT ICE’ and ‘TOURIST HELIS MELT GLACIERS’ were read by pilots and passengers as they flew overhead on sightseeing trips.

‘With helicopters emitting around 40 to 60 times more CO2 per hour than cars, this type of tourism is accelerating the effects of climate change,’ says Climate Liberation Aotearoa (CLA) spokesperson Ivan Andrews. ‘It’s ironic that these luxury emissions are melting the glaciers that people come to see and New Zealand’s tourism industry continues to promote.’

During their recent action, the CLA members were accompanied by the drone of helicopters passing overhead, counting 49 over 4 1/2 hours. Currently, there is a limit of 9910 snow landings a year, with around 4700 of these are happening; there is no limit on scenic flights.

The effects of climate change are plain to see in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park with the Tasman Glacier receding at 180m per year, and the emergence of the glacier lake that didn’t exist before 1973.

‘Heli tourism is an unsustainable industry, and we’re in danger of depriving future generations of New Zealanders and manuhiri from experiencing these iconic Aotearoa landscapes,’ says Ivan. ‘We’d love to kickstart a conversation with the government, and local communities, about the type of tourism we should be encouraging. Traveling to places like Haupap/Tasman Glacier by car and then on foot, immersing yourself in the grandeur of the landscape, is a more rewarding way for all to appreciate these environments.’

‘CLA do not oppose the use of helicopters for search-and-rescue, or by DOC for conservation work, but we do question the cost-versus-value associated with the highly energy-intensive nature of these types of luxury emissions. Considering the environmental, community and cultural impacts, is it really worth it?’ says Ivan.

CLA stands for:

- Reducing snow landing, and including scenic flights within the National Park Management Plan.

- Creating a National Tourism strategy, incorporating regional destination management plans, to move towards sustainable and regenerative tourism.

- Including international aviation and shipping emissions within emission reduction targets and carbon accounting.

