Crash, Tirau Road, Cambridge
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 8:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a single truck
crash on Tirau Rd (SH1), Cambridge.
While there are no
reports of any serious injuries, the road is blocked and
traffic is building.
Please avoid the area if
possible, or expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more