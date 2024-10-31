Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Reassure Public With High Visibility Across Network

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police across Tāmaki Makaurau have undertaken hundreds of reassurance visits at transport hubs across this district in the past few days.

(Photo/Supplied)

Officers from across Auckland have increased patrols in and around major public transport locations following the fatal Onehunga bus attack last week.

Auckland City Acting District Commander Sunny Patel says Police have made close to 400 patrols across transport hubs since Friday.

“It’s important the public knows that Police are continuing to take action.

“We know the community is understandably shaken following this horrific incident and we are committed to ensuring people feel safe in our city.

“People should be free to use public transport without fear.

“The focus for Police and partner agencies is on ensuring these hubs are places where the public and commuters can be safe and feel safe.”

Acting Superintendent Patel says Police continue to encourage the public to report incidents that may be unfolding so appropriate action can be taken.

“If an incident is happening now, I urge people to report it to 111 as soon as they can.”

Information can also be provided to Police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.

© Scoop Media

