Delays Following Crash, Southwestern Motorway Southbound, Waterview Tunnel - Auckland City
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists using the southbound lanes of Waterview Tunnel
are advised to expect delays while emergency services
respond to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a
vehicle.
One southbound lane is blocked and motorists
are advised to use extra caution in the area and to expect
delays for some
time.
