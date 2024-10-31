Delays Following Crash, Southwestern Motorway Southbound, Waterview Tunnel - Auckland City

Motorists using the southbound lanes of Waterview Tunnel are advised to expect delays while emergency services respond to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

One southbound lane is blocked and motorists are advised to use extra caution in the area and to expect delays for some time.

