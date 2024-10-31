Economist Cam Bagrie Appointed Chairman Of The Board For Transporting New Zealand

Leading economist Cam Bagrie has been appointed as an independent director, board member and Chair of peak road freight organisation Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand.

Economist Cam Bagrie speaking at Transporting New Zealand's latest seminar in Napier. (Photo/Supplied)

Mr Bagrie is the former chief economist at ANZ and has held positions at National Bank, Treasury, and Statistics New Zealand. He is currently an independent chair of the governance committee of the NZ Apple and Pear Inc and a board member of Life Education Trust.

Transporting New Zealand CEO Dom Kalasih says Mr Bagrie will bring "additional skills, experience and knowledge to the Board and to our leadership".

The appointment was made by the organisation’s new board this week, which also formally confirmed Dom Kalasih as CEO, a role he’s held in an interim capacity for 18 months.

Kalasih said on top of Cam Bagrie’s appointment, the next 12 months look very exciting for the organisation.

"I see the effectiveness of sector groups such as livestock, ports and logging really taking off and more relationships with industry suppliers being formed.

"For Transporting New Zealand, continuing to improve engagement across our membership is vital. We are committed to holding more quality events and leading high-level policy advocacy to benefit the road freight industry."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

