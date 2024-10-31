Waikato District Council Moves To Enable More Housing

The Waikato District Council is taking significant steps to enhance housing supply and development within the community by confirming changes to its district plan. The changes, known as Variation 3, introduce more enabling building rules that align with national urban development policies.

General Manager of Strategy and Growth, Will Gauntlett, stated, “Our main goal with Variation 3 is to do our bit to help address the housing needs of our community while ensuring responsible development that meets national standards. This change is crucial in enabling a diverse range of housing options that will benefit our residents for years to come.”

Under the new rules, properties in Ngaaruawaahia, Huntly, Tuakau, Pookeno, and parts of Horotiu will be able to accommodate up to three homes, each up to three stories high, on land zoned for general or medium-density residential use. Developments must meet specific standards, ensuring quality design outcomes that enhance the character of our communities.

“At our recent meeting on 16 October 2024, the Council accepted the majority of recommendations from the Independent Hearing Panel regarding Variation 3,’ Will added.

The Council remains dedicated to protecting sites of special significance by imposing limits on development in these areas. Will emphasised, “Huntly will continue to provide a variety of housing options, including a new commercial precinct that allows for buildings up to six stories high, subject to the necessary approvals.”

In addition, the Council recognises the importance of responsible water resource management. “The plan does not enable increased development in flood prone areas without thorough consideration of the potential impacts. It’s essential that we balance growth with sustainability,” Will said.

Earlier this year, Council adopted a Housing Strategy that lays out its goals and vision for housing in the community and defines the roles it aims to play in supporting housing availability.

“One of the key levers identified in that strategy is this change to the district plan so this is a significant milestone for our Council and community,” Will said.

Today, the accepted recommendations from Variation 3 are included in the Waikato Proposed District Plan.

