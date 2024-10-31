Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Waterview Tunnel, Southwestern Motorway

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has been injured following a crash in the Waterview Tunnel, Southwestern Motorway after fleeing Police.

Shortly before 2.30pm Police received reports of a motorcycle riding on the wrong side of the road, in the northbound lane of the Southwestern Motorway near Walmsley.

Police signalled for the motorcycle to stop but it failed to do so and instead fled from Police. Police blocked the northern end of the Waterview Tunnel and again signalled for the motorcycle to stop. It did not stop and fled back into the tunnel.

A short time later the motorcycle collided with a Police vehicle in the tunnel. The motorcyclist was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

One southbound lane in Waterview Tunnel was blocked while emergency services attended, and the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

All lanes have now re-opened but there is still congestion, Police advise motorists to expect delays on the Southwestern Motorway and surrounding roading network.

As standard practice, the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Any further information will be issued proactively when available.

- Inspector Juliet Burgess, Tamaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager

© Scoop Media

