Fatal Crash: John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North
Friday, 1 November 2024, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called to the single vehicle crash just after
1:50am.
One person died at the scene. Two other people
were transported to hospital, one in a critical condition
and one in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit
conducted a scene examination, and enquiries are ongoing to
determine the circumstances of the crash.
John F
Kennedy Drive has since
reopened.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more