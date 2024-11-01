Fatal Crash: John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North

Police were called to the single vehicle crash just after 1:50am.

One person died at the scene. Two other people were transported to hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.

John F Kennedy Drive has since reopened.

