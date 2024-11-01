Stand-alone House Consents Up In The September 2024 Quarter

There were 9,176 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the September 2024 quarter, up 0.5 percent compared with the September 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the September 2024 quarter, there were 4,485 stand-alone houses consented, up 24 percent compared with the September 2023 quarter. There were 4,691 multi-unit homes consented, down 15 percent over the same period.

“The September 2024 quarter marked the first quarter where there was a year-on-year increase in the number of stand-alone houses consented since December 2021,” economic indicators manager Michael Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

