Plimmerton Farm Housing Development Granted Consent

Plimmerton Farm (Photo/Supplied)

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Plimmerton Farm housing development in Porirua, Wellington.

KM & MG Holdings Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves subdividing land to construct a housing development, including public reserves and infrastructure.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 169 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Plimmerton Farm - Stage One decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/plimmerton-farm/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

