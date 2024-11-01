Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plimmerton Farm Housing Development Granted Consent

Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:05 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Plimmerton Farm (Photo/Supplied)

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Plimmerton Farm housing development in Porirua, Wellington.

KM & MG Holdings Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves subdividing land to construct a housing development, including public reserves and infrastructure.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 169 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Plimmerton Farm - Stage One decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/plimmerton-farm/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 