Delays On The Haast Pass Next Fortnight For Rock Removal At Orman Falls, SH6, South Westland

Friday, 1 November 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Rock scaling/removal work at the Orman Falls, on South Westland’s Haast highway, SH6, could cause delays of up to an hour for road users from next week.

The work is scheduled from Monday, 4 November through to Friday 15 November, weekdays only, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Times: Mondays 10 am to 5 pm and Tuesdays to Fridays 8 am to 5 pm.

Drivers travelling between Makarora in Otago and Haast in South Westland need to build in some extra time while this work is underway. NZTA thanks everyone for being patient while this key piece of safety work is completed ahead of the summer holidays.

Updates: Check this page Highway conditions for West Coast | NZTA Journey Planner: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

