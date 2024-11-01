Hamilton Won’t Grow It Alone

While Hamilton wears the crown of the fastest growing city for the second year, Hamilton City Council’s work to enable and support growth in the city and wider region is business-as-usual.

Hamilton’s population is estimated to be 192,000, increasing 3.1% from 2023. Around 75% of population growth came from international migration, and 25% from natural increase (births minus deaths).

Meanwhile, the Waikato Region was crowned the second fastest growing region in the country, growing 2.2% in 2023.

Hamilton’s allure could in part be due to the city’s economic resilience.

Council’s June Quarterly Economic Report showed that despite the challenging environment, Hamilton continues to outperform the national average for economic growth. In the last 12 months, 572 new businesses set up shop, and employment grew by 2.8%.

General Manager of Strategy, Growth and Planning Blair Bowcott said the recent title confirms what Council already knows.

“We’ve been among the fastest growing cities in New Zealand for several years. Embracing and responding to growth in Hamilton is part of our everyday work.

“Growth cities always face challenges and Hamilton is no different. But challenges can be positive. They prompt change and demand a fresh way of thinking. They can become great opportunities for long-term good.

“We’re focused on taking a boundaryless approach to planning for growth. Working with our neighbours and partners means we can combine resources and services which benefit the whole Waikato region – to enable more homes, develop critical infrastructure and protect the environment.”

Council has long been planning for population growth. Milestones like the Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge have unlocked new areas for development, with Peacocke expected to house up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

While much needed, Hamiltonians will be aware that investment comes with a cost. Significant infrastructure investment is needed to enable development to keep up with current and future demand. Council has budgeted nearly $4.5 billion for capital expenditure in its 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

“While there is a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to growth, it is also a strategic challenge that needs to be managed, and managed well. If we don’t, at best we miss out on opportunities and at worst, there could be adverse outcomes” said Bowcott.

Hamilton’s growth will be a key consideration as Council firms up its approach to the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation.

“Changes to water services are coming, and Council’s focus is to ensure that any change we make maximises efficiency and gets the best outcomes for our city.”

