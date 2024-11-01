Cantabrian Wins Young Horticulturist Of The Year Competition

2024-YHC-WINNER-ANNA-ENGLAND-4 (Photo/Supplied)

Anna England of Amberley, North Canterbury, has been named the 2024 Young Horticulturist of the Year.

Speaking after winning the coveted Young Horticulturist (Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau) title at the finals in Karaka last night, Anna said her feeling of disbelief over the win quickly turned to one of “great excitement.” Her partner, parents and employers were all there to share the moment.

Anna represents the Young Plant Producer sector and works as a sales co-ordinator for Elliott’s Wholesale Nursery. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Information Systems, a Diploma in Horticulture and is only seven months off completing her part time studies toward a diploma in Primary Industry Business Management.

The judges were impressed with how Anna applies her knowledge in business and IT, as well as horticulture, to a diverse role. They noted how her approach of continuous learning and working with different people to get great results is sure to see her continue to thrive

Anna was up against four other finalists representing different sectors within the horticulture sector.

The competition is renowned for its rigor and finalists are judged on several challenges including practical skills, industry expertise, leadership ability, business knowledge and communication.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The five competing Young Horticulturist Competition sectors represented this year are:New Arborist (New Zealand Arboriculture Association Inc); Young Amenity (New Zealand Recreation Association); Young Viticulturist (New Zealand Winegrowers); Young Grower (Horticulture New Zealand Fruit & Vegetable Sectors); and Young Plant Producer (New Zealand Plant Producers Incorporated). The five competitors were selected as finalists after competition placings within their own industries.

Kyla Mathewson of Dunedin was awarded second place. Kyla, a curator of the geographic collection at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, represented the Young Amenity sector. Third place went to Craig Scott of Motueka, representing the New Arborist sector.

Young Horticulturist chairperson Shaun Trevan says the finalists competing over two days at Karaka this week represent the best in young horticultural talent in New Zealand.

“They are highly competent and forward-thinking young people seeding the country’s horticultural future,” he says.

The competition’s 2024 prize pool equates to more than $56,500 in cash, professional development and leadership scholarships and products.

Anna’s first prize includes $7,500 cash, plus a $7,500 Professional Development Package, including travel & accommodation Anna says she’ll spend the next wee while “dreaming up” where she may travel to further pursue “this amazing career of mine in horticulture”.

The second prize is $5,000 cash, plus the same amount for professional development including travel and accommodation. The third prize is $2,500 in cash and same amount for professional development.

Shaun says the Young Horticulturalist of the Year competition is important for horticulture in New Zealand and couldn’t occur without the support of official partners, supporters, and friends of the competition. The official sponsors are: Woolworths, Fruitfed Supplies and T & G Fresh and the silver sponsors are: Bayer, Craigmore Sustainables and Horticentre Charitable Trust.

The competition also includes Woolworths Innovation Project Prizes. First place ($5,000) went to Kyla, with Anna in second place ($2,500), and Taylor Leabourn (representing the Young Grower sector) in third place ($1,500).

Nelson orchardist Meryn Whitehead won the competition last year. The 2022 winner was Regan Judd, also an orchardist, while viticulturists took the top prize in the three preceding years.

© Scoop Media

