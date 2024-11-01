Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Devasting Fire On Maungarei / Mt Wellington Underscores Importance Of Maunga Protections

Friday, 1 November 2024, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

Scorch area on Maungarei / Mt Wellington | Credit – Tūpuna Maunga Authority

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is devasted at yet another fire on Maungarei / Mt Wellington near the tihi (summit) and trig station shortly after 12.30 pm today. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded quickly, and their teams have worked with Authority management, and police to contain the area.

Thanks to the rapid efforts of emergency services, police, and Authority management the fire has been successfully controlled with minimal threat to the safety of manuhiri, locals, and neighboring properties.

Emergency services have assessed the damage with approximately one acre of the Maunga scorched by the fire. The teams are working hard to dampen the area to prevent further fire damage. Fires cause significant long-term damage to native flora and fauna, setting back years of ecological restoration efforts. Damage to these areas can take extensive periods to recover and regeneration efforts require careful replanting and restoration.

Paul Majurey, Chairperson of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority states, "we are deeply disappointed with yet another fire on the Tūpuna Maunga, places of immense cultural and environmental significance. These fires cause significant harm to these iconic taonga and pose a real risk to people and property, as well as a needless strain on Fire and Emergency services. These idiotic intentional / reckless acts reinforce the need for Maunga protections such as closures during Guy Fawkes season.”

Tūpuna Maunga Authority management work closely with the FENZ every year, including co-ordinating on annual summer fire prevention activities such as firebreak mowing etc, which work was recently undertaken at Maungarei / Mt Wellington.

Visit www.maunga.nz for more information about the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

