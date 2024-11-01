Customs Returns 60 Kilograms Of Pounamu To Rightful Guardians

Ngāi Tahu Pounamu & NZ Customs Joint Media Release

Customs has today returned close to 60 kilograms of pounamu seized at the border to its rightful guardians, Poutini Ngāi Tahu (West Coast hapū), in a special ceremony held at Arahura Marae in Hokitika.

The pounamu, also known as New Zealand greenstone or jade, was intercepted by Customs during separate illegal export attempts, and returned to Poutini Ngāi Tahu as part of an ongoing joint commitment to stop the illegal trade of this precious New Zealand taonga (treasure).

The pounamu was seized across two consignments. Twelve pieces of pounamu, weighing close to 50 kilograms, was intercepted in October 2016 after it was located in the suitcases of a passenger at Auckland Airport. A parcel containing two pounamu stones weighing around 10 kilograms was intercepted at the International Mail Centre in August 2022.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae Chair Francois Tumahai has welcomed its return.

“We’re pleased to have our pounamu back. Pounamu is part of who we are as Poutini Ngāi Tahu. Our tamariki are raised with an understanding of its significance and the knowledge of how to find and protect this taonga.

“Although we’re grateful to Customs for stopping the illegal trade of the pounamu they have intercepted, we’re still concerned about ongoing attempts to unlawfully export other pounamu for sale overseas.”

Comptroller of Customs, Christine Stevenson says it has been illegal to export pounamu for over 70 years. This law does not apply to small pieces of jewellery or souvenirs.

“It is illegal to export pounamu weighing more than five kilograms, unless consented by the Minister of Customs and with the written approval of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and support from Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

“Once Customs intercepts pounamu, we go through a robust and time-consuming process to establish the legality of the export, which can result in an official seizure and forfeiture to the Crown. It has been a privilege to be a part of this important ceremony today to respectfully return the pounamu to Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

“Customs’ focus is not just on law enforcement, but also respecting pounamu as important taonga or treasure that must be protected. I am encouraged by the ongoing collaboration with Poutini Ngāi Tahu and look forward to strengthening this relationship,” says Ms Stevenson.

Pounamu has been a treasured taonga for Ngāi Tahu and their tīpuna (ancestors) for hundreds of years.

The ownership of pounamu was officially returned to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in 1997 through the Ngāi Tahu (Pounamu Vesting) Act.

Francois Tumahai says all carvers and purchasers of pounamu should ensure its authenticity.

“Together, we can stop the illegal trade of pounamu. Please check to make sure any pounamu you buy carries a mark of authenticity and a unique traceability code from Ngāi Tahu Pounamu. This guarantees the seller is licensed and the stone has not been stolen.

“When you enter this code on the Ngāi Tahu Pounamu website it identifies the origin and whakapapa of the stone and tells you who the artist was that carved it. With this knowledge you can be reassured the stone has been treated according to our customs and carved with care.”

For more information and to check the origins of taonga pounamu, visit ngaitahupounamu.com.

Background:

Pounamu is regarded as a taonga by Māori, many of whom have a strong spiritual connection to the stone. They wear it with a sense of pride and believe it bestows strength upon them. For hundreds of years, it has been imbued with legend and stories; and in many families, treasured pieces have been passed down through several generations.

To learn more about pounamu and the legend of Poutini the taniwha visit: ngaitahupounamu.com/pages/pounamu-legend

