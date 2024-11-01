Hurdles To Democracy Too Great In NZ's Most Undemocratic Election

30 October

Following a record low turnout of 9.39% of eligible voters, the leadership of Entrust, New Zealand’s largest community energy trust, will once again remain unchanged. This confirms the incumbents repeatedly choose to run the elections to benefit themselves, not Aucklanders, say challengers from the independent More for You, Better for Auckland ticket.

This was, once again, a short postal election, minimally advertised, and characterised by multiple barriers to voting and a lack of coverage of the critical election issues.

“We knew challenging the National party backed C&R for the Entrust leadership would be difficult, given the low turnout and the timing of the Entrust dividend payout just before the election started. However, the hurdles to democracy were just too great – and the extent to which C&R control the election process to their advantage was even more shocking than we’d imagined,” says Patrick Reynolds, spokesperson for the independent progressive group who came together to challenge C&R’s three-decade grip on Entrust.

The result is not unexpected but should alarm everyone who cares about democracy, the cost of power, and the energy independence and resilience of our largest city. We will, therefore, be considering what legal and legislative options are available to modernise the election” said Mr Reynolds

Voter turnout this year fell to just 9.39%, even lower than the previous record low turnout of 9.64% in 2021. C&R has known for many decades that the voting system they run is not fit for purpose. And yet, they have taken no steps to update the 1993 Entrust Trust Deed, ensuring they continue to “win” New Zealand’s least democratic election.

Entrust is the only community energy trust using a postal vote for its triennial election of trustees. It’s also the only one that pays a dividend just before voting gets underway. Moreover:

C&R allocates zero budget to promote or advertise the Entrust Election.

C&R provides no visible information about the Election on the Entrust website - only a link that is hidden behind a screen-sized advertisement for the Entrust dividend.

C&R allocates over $1.3m to distributing and advertising this dividend, just before voting starts – and only advertise their candidacy in the context of the dividend.

C&R has maintained a 16-day postal voting period, despite shrinking postal services – resulting in voting papers not arriving until up to 6 days after voting started.

C&R held the 2024 Entrust AGM 2 hours after the cut-off for posting votes, ensuring the electorate was not fully informed about a number of serious issues that were raised at Entrust’s only public meeting

The one “innovation” C&R introduced this year was “rubbish bin” ballot boxes, made available at 10 Woolworth supermarkets for the entire Entrust District. As candidate Paul Young said as voting got underway ‘“When I was first sent a photo of the ballot box in a Woolworth supermarket, I thought it must be a joke to use an orange rubbish bin. The Aucklanders I am speaking to are very surprised that Entrust would be so disrespectful to democracy. This is yet another disincentive to vote, if the ballot box doesn’t look like an official drop-off point for important voting documents.

“They are also hard to find, as there are only 10 ballot boxes for the whole of the Entrust district – and no Entrust map of the locations.”

Despite the many hurdles to participating in the Entrust election, including the cost of campaigning across such a large area, More for You, Better for Auckland was determined to offer Aucklanders a positive alternative.

“I’m really proud of More for You, Better for Auckland’s campaign,” says Patrick Reynolds. “Within a very short timeframe, we brought together a strong line-up of candidates. We presented voters with future-focused and expert-backed policies that respond to all the energy threats and opportunities of our age. The response to our volunteer-led campaign was positive and energising.”

“You have to ask: how pathetic would the turnout have been, had we not publicised the election and the issues?

“With more future-focused strategic leadership of Vector, as envisioned by More for You, Better for Auckland, Aucklanders could continue to enjoy the annual dividend plus solar-powered resilient community hubs, cheaper power, and reduced levels of energy poverty. Above all, Aucklanders deserve an Entrust that runs transparent and fair elections, and that is accountable to the community.”

A huge thank you to everyone who stood up in all the various ways to support the More for You, Better for Auckland campaign. We are really heartened to have gathered so much support across a wide network and to have shone a light on what’s possible for Auckland. It's now in C&R's hands to run an election that makes this a fair and honest contest of ideas.

