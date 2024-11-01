Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ōtāhuhu Fire Update #3

Friday, 1 November 2024, 7:25 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters are continuing to work on a fire in an industrial area in Ōtāhuhu and Fire and Emergency is still advising people in the area of McGee St to stay inside with doors and windows shut to avoid being exposed to smoke.

The building where the fire was first reported was already well ablaze when the first crews arrived. It then spread to an adjoining premises.

Incident Controller James Hall says that firefighters have contained the fire in the second building and are now working to fully extinguish it, and are continuing to mop up remaining hotspots in the original building.

Very little smoke is now being generated by the fire, but James Hay says that people should still keep their doors and windows closed and stay away from the area so they don't get in the way of emergency services.

A fire investigator is at the scene.

