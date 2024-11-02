Serious Crash, SH2, Kaitoke - Wellington

Police responded to a two vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Waterworks Road, Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.

The crash was reported around 5am.

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition and two people received minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

© Scoop Media

