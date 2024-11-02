Serious Crash, SH2, Kaitoke - Wellington
Saturday, 2 November 2024, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to a two vehicle crash on State Highway
2, near Waterworks Road, Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.
The
crash was reported around 5am.
One person has been
transported to hospital in a serious condition and two
people received minor injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit
has been advised.
The road is blocked and motorists
are advised to take an alternate
route.
