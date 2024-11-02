Fatal crash, Lake Road, Hauraki

One person has died following a single vehicle crash where a car has collided with a power pole on Lake Road, Hauraki, today.

Police responded to the crash just before 6am.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition where they have since died.

Three further people were transported to hospital, two in a moderate condition and one with minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and the road has since reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

