Call For Urgent Independent Investigation Into Tauranga City Council’s Financial Decisions And Transparency Concerns

Tauranga, NZ – Erika Harvey, a longtime advocate for transparency and community accountability, has formally called for an independent investigation into Tauranga City Council’s recent financial decisions, including the controversial sale of the Marine Precinct. Harvey’s recent letters to the Auditor-General of New Zealand and the Commerce Commission highlight serious concerns over the Council’s handling of ratepayer funds, the lack of public consultation, and a pattern of questionable deals that have impacted Tauranga’s community and industries for over a decade.

“Year after year, elected Council members and government-appointed commissioners have made the same types of decisions, often behind closed doors, leaving ratepayers footing the bill and the community in the dark,” Harvey stated. “Enough is enough. The people of Tauranga deserve transparency, accountability, and a voice in decisions that affect our city and public assets.”

The Marine Precinct sale, a $13.987 million deal transacted well below its $22.64 million valuation, is only the latest example of questionable Council decisions. On top of the discounted sale price, the Council has committed $29.2 million in ratepayer funds for upgrades to the now privately owned precinct. Originally built to support Tauranga’s fishing and marine industries, the precinct is now being repurposed for superyacht refitting, displacing local marine businesses and leaving workers in a precarious position.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For the small businesses based in Tauranga’s Marine Precinct, this sale has been especially disruptive. After the Marine Precinct was initially excluded from earlier Council investigations in 2019, Erika Harvey reached out to investigator Max Pedersen, requesting a focused review of how the precinct was being managed. Pedersen agreed, and while his investigation scope was limited by the Council, his findings were concerning enough to prompt several key recommendations. Among these was the formation of the Marine Precinct Advisory Group (MPAG), designed to rebuild trust, keep stakeholders informed, and ensure consultation and genuine engagement on future precinct developments.

Our collective hope was to continue using the space in a way that would support both the superyacht refit plans and Tauranga’s local marine industries. Yet despite the establishment of MPAG, we were left entirely out of this decision-making process, no public consultation, no opportunity for MPAG to explore a collective purchase to retain the precinct as a public asset, and no plan to keep the space accessible for all stakeholders.

“This isn’t just about one sale; it’s a pattern,” Harvey continued. “Since 2016, I have met with four different elected councils and one government-appointed commission, and the decisions keep getting more concerning. We’re seeing more backroom deals, more handoffs to private interests, and less and less accountability to the people who live and work here.”

A Troubling Pattern Emerges

The Marine Precinct sale joins a list of other questionable Council decisions, such as:

The Harington Street Transport Hub – Initially budgeted at $27 million, this project ended up costing ratepayers $19 million when it was abandoned due to seismic flaws. The incomplete structure was eventually sold back to the original construction company for just $1.

– Initially budgeted at $27 million, this project ended up costing ratepayers $19 million when it was abandoned due to seismic flaws. The incomplete structure was eventually sold back to the original construction company for just $1. Mount Maunganui Waterfront Sale – Another controversial sale that many locals believe prioritised private interests over public benefit, raising questions about the Council’s approach to managing public assets.

– Another controversial sale that many locals believe prioritised private interests over public benefit, raising questions about the Council’s approach to managing public assets. Marine Park Reclassification at Sulphur Point – This reclassification facilitated a marine research facility and was met with backlash from the community, who felt public consultation was inadequate and their green spaces compromised.

“These decisions show a pattern of mismanagement and closed-door dealings that directly impact Tauranga’s residents,” Harvey emphasised. “We’re not just dealing with one poor decision but a series of actions that erode public trust and put our community at financial risk.”

Demanding Accountability and Public Involvement

In her letters, Harvey is calling for an independent investigation with Tauranga’s residents playing a central role in defining its scope. She has also requested that government-appointed Chairperson Anne Tolley and the commissioners involved in these deals be questioned on their decisions.

With settlement on the Marine Precinct sale looming on 22nd November, Harvey has also reached out to the NZ Ombudsman to seek answers on outstanding questions that the Council has yet to address.

“This is our community, our city, and our money. It’s time we demand that the Council operate transparently and that decisions reflect the best interests of the public, not a select few,” Harvey urged.

Erika Harvey invites Tauranga residents to stand behind this call for transparency and accountability, encouraging all concerned citizens to join her in pushing for a governance model that values community input and responsible management of public funds.

© Scoop Media

