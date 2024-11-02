Walk Without Fear Demands Answers From Tongan Rugby Over Semisie Pomale Discharge

01 November

The Walk Without Fear Trust has called on Tongan Rugby to clarify whether one of the attackers in the Liufau (Fau) Vake manslaughter case has been given a management role with the national team.

Semisie Pomale pleaded guilty to assault but was granted a discharge without conviction, largely due to the Deputy Team Manager role he claimed he’d been appointed to in April.

Pomale stated that the three-year contract involved traveling with the Tongan national team, and his submissions included an affidavit from Head Coach Tevita Tuifua, who indicated that international travel restrictions for Pomale would “significantly impact the team’s performance.”

Walk Without Fear Trust Chairman Eugene Bareman has Tongan Rugby Union please explain.

“We want to give Tongan Rugby the benefit of the doubt. However, if true, this is absolutely appalling and raises serious questions that need to be addressed.

“We heard yesterday on Tongan talkback station Radio Nukualofa that Aisea Aholelei, the Acting Chief Executive of the Tongan Rugby Union, stated that Pomale has not been employed by the Union.

“However, this has not been confirmed in writing, and we have not received a response to our follow-up communication with the Union.

“We need clarity. Either they supported a man directly involved in the unprovoked street attack that led to an innocent person's death, or Pomale and the Tongan coach misled the courts. If so, an investigation and appropriate action must follow.

“Legally, if Pomale has misled the courts, the case should be reinstated, and further charges laid. So much for his pleas of remorse and rehabilitation.”

Bareman also maintains his original criticism of the discharge decision.

“It remains a travesty, potentially even more so if someone has manipulated the system so easily. The police prosecutors were ignored, and a man walked free with no consequences for his role in Fau’s death.

“The legal system has been treated as a mockery by individuals with no respect for life or law. Drastic change is needed.”

WALK WITHOUT FEAR: A Shared Vision for a Safer Future

The Walk Without Fear Trust is committed to ending the tragic impact of street violence in New Zealand. Its mission includes:

Raising awareness: The Trust will work to educate the public about the devastating consequences of one-punch assaults and other forms of street violence, both on victims and their loved ones.

Advocating for change: The Trust will advocate for positive societal, cultural, and legislative changes to prevent street violence and promote safety.

Building respect: The Trust will work to foster a culture of respect and non-violence throughout New Zealand, fostering a safer environment for all.

Website: www.walkwithoutfeartrust.nz

