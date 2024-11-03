UPDATE - Serious Crash, Broadlands - Bay Of Plenty

Ten people are reportedly injured from the crash in Broadlands, Rotorua this morning.

It involved a single bus rolling at the intersection of Broadlands Road and Allen Road shortly before 7:30am.

Three people have serious injuries, two are moderately injured, and five others have minor injuries – all have been taken to hospital by helicopter.

The road remains blocked and is expected to remain so for some time.

Diversions are in pace at Ohaaki Road and Vaile Road.

