Fatal Crash, Port Hutt Road, Chatham Island
Sunday, 3 November 2024, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a single motorcycle crash on
Port Hutt Road, Chatham Islands.
Police responded to
the scene around 7pm.
The rider was transported to
hospital where he has since died.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
