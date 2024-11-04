Homicide Inquiry Underway, Glen Eden

Emergency services were called to a family harm incident at a Brandon Road address at about 11.08pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB says a woman was found in a critical condition with multiple stab wounds and was transported to hospital, however she died a short time later.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with her murder.

“He will appear in Waitākere District Court today and Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Libby says cordons remain in place and a scene examination is underway.

“An increased Police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out, however we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and we are providing them with support at this tragic time.”

He says Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area overnight and witnessed anything of note, or has any information in relation to this incident.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or call 105.

Please reference file number 241104/8083.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

