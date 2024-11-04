Planning A Staycation? Foster Families For Festive Season Needed

Photo/Supplied

SPCA is calling on people working through the festive season or planning a holiday at home to consider fostering a kitten over the summer months.

Foster homes are needed to free up space in shelters over Christmas and New Year. This is a busy time for the animal welfare charity - rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming vulnerable, sick, and abused animals.

General Manager of Animal Services for SPCA, Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell says fostering is a vital and rewarding act of charity.

“We are lucky to have many families sprinkled around the country who foster for us, but the need is greater in the holiday season. Providing a warm loving atmosphere while a little kitten gets on its feet is a generous and important donation of time and energy. We need you and we value you.”

In the next six months SPCA expects more than 8,000 cats and kittens through its shelters, typically 40% of those will require time in foster care.

When an animal is in foster care, all expenses are covered with SPCA providing food and supplies, along with advice, support, and training. Whether it’s a couple of weeks or a few more, every animal in foster means another animal is getting the care it needs in an SPCA Centre.

SPCA foster stalwarts were asked why they foster, here’s what some had to say:

“We decided to foster as we absolutely love having dogs around. We did not get our own dog as we are moving overseas in Jan and so we didn't want to commit and bring a dog overseas.” - Jess, Christchurch.

“If you have an affinity for animals, care deeply about their welfare, and want to defend those who don't have a voice in this world, then reach out and join the SPCA foster parents' team.” - Rosemary, Auckland.

“We are a busy family. My parents also adopted and fostered canines for the SPCA for several years, so it runs in the family. I do hope that our children will do the same one day.” - Nina, Nelson.

There’s a misconception that only those who are at home all day can foster.

“Anyone who loves animals can foster. You may work full-time, have children, or other animals. None of that is a barrier to fostering, we can find you a little kitten who suits your situation,” says Dr Regnerus-Kell.

Foster homes for puppies, dogs, rabbits, and farm animals are needed too.

“If you can share your home for even just a short while, please contact SPCA to foster. We will happily work in with you.”

People interested in fostering can register on https://www.spca.nz/how-you-can-help/volunteer/positions-available?role=foster-parent.

