Protests At Branches Around NZ Calling On Major Bank To Divest From Israeli Apartheid

3 November 2024

This week protesters will be gathering outside ASB bank branches around NZ to talk to customers and call on the bank to divest its KiwiSaver funds from Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime maintained over Palestine.

The protests are part of the Don’t Bank on Apartheid campaign targeting ASB KiwiSaver funds’ investment in Motorola Solutions Inc., which is included in a UN list of companies involved in Israel’s illegal settlement activities. Motorola provides telecommunications, surveillance and military technology to the Israeli military and illegal Israeli settlements, contributing to systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians.

The campaign is calling on ASB KiwiSaver funds to divest from Motorola Solutions Inc. by 29 November 2024 (Palestine Solidarity Day) or their customers will switch en masse to another fund. Already over 4000 people have signed the petition calling on ASB to divest, over 1000 of them are ASB customers who have committed to switch banks if ASB don’t divest.

Campaign spokesperson and ASB customer Nadia Abu-Shanab said: “The numbers of people in this country who care about Palestinian human rights is much larger than our KiwiSaver providers realise. A recent survey of KiwiSaver customers said 75% of people expect their Kiwisaver invested ethically and that most would consider switching if this was not the case.”

Both globally and here in Aotearoa, companies are realising that the investments in companies that sustain Israel's apartheid are unethical and are divesting. NZ Super Fund, KiwiSaver provider Simplicity and, internationally, Ireland’s sovereign investment fund, French Insurance giant AXA and Barclays Bank have all divested from services due to their role in illegal settlements and systematic abuse of Palestinian human rights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“ASB’s KiwiSaver funds are one step behind their competitors. In addition to Simplicity's divestments, Westpac and ANZ have also confirmed to us that their KiwiSaver funds have divested from companies benefiting from Israel’s illegal occupation. ASB does not meet the standards New Zealanders and their customers expect, so we’re heading out to the streets to let them know we demand they divest from Israeli apartheid” Nadia said.

Protest details: There will be actions outside ASB branches and in the wider community between 2-10 November as part of a national week of action, including:

Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland - Newmarket - ASB Broadway, Tues 5 Nov., 12:30-2:30pm; Queen St ASB - Wed, 6 Nov, 12-1pm; Manukau City ASB - Sat, 9 Nov, 11-1pm; West Auckland - ASB North West - Wed 6 Nov., 11:30 am - 1pm

- Newmarket - ASB Broadway, Tues 5 Nov., 12:30-2:30pm; Queen St ASB - Wed, 6 Nov, 12-1pm; Manukau City ASB - Sat, 9 Nov, 11-1pm; West Auckland - ASB North West - Wed 6 Nov., 11:30 am - 1pm Pōneke/Wellington - ASB Lambton Quay, Mon 4 - Fri, 8 Nov 12:30-1:30pm

- ASB Lambton Quay, Mon 4 - Fri, 8 Nov 12:30-1:30pm Porirua - Leafleting at ASB Porirua - Sat, 9 Nov. - 11am -1pm

- Leafleting at ASB Porirua - Sat, 9 Nov. - 11am -1pm Heretaunga/Hastings - Flyering action outside ASB Hastings, Thurs, 7 Nov. 3-5pm

Flyering action outside ASB Hastings, Thurs, 7 Nov. 3-5pm Whakatāne - Rally outside ASB Whakatāne, The Strand, Tues 5 Nov.12-2pm

© Scoop Media

