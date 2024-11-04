AT Invites Feedback On Possible Bus And Ferry Services When O Mahurangi Penlink Is Open

People on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula are being asked what they want from their future bus and ferry services, as Auckland Transport (AT) launches its four-week public engagement campaign today.

Auckland Transport has commissioned an independent study to identify a public transport network for the peninsula that would benefit the most people following the opening of O Mahurangi Penlink.

The opening of O Mahurangi Penlink will be a significant change for the peninsula says Dave Hilson, AT’s Principal Service Network Planner.

“We need to plan what this means for public transport on the peninsula and are asking people what’s important to them, whether that’s having a variety of transport choices, more frequent services, more direct routes, or faster travel times.

“We’ve given estimates of what different journeys could look like under three different scenarios, taking into account the impact of ongoing growth on the Hibiscus Coast and in Rodney.”

The three scenarios for public feedback are:

Scenario 1: Existing buses and ferry run more often than they do today.

Scenario 2: The NX2 serves a new Whangaparāoa Station via O Mahurangi Penlink throughout the day, and a new frequent bus service runs between Gulf Harbour and the new station. The Gulf Harbour ferry does not run.

Scenario 3: The Gulf Harbour ferry service, and a new frequent bus service between Gulf Harbour and Hibiscus Coast Station. NX2 does not use O Mahurangi Penlink and serves Hibiscus Coast Station at peak times only.

“We are asking for feedback on three possible scenarios for future bus and ferry services on the peninsula which will help us design a public transport network that helps as many people as possible get to where they want to be in a way that is seamless and stress-free,” Mr Hilson says.

Bus services that use O Mahurangi Penlink could provide quicker journeys between many parts of the peninsula and the North Shore and City Centre than the existing bus and ferry services.

“We’ve also heard, and know from experience, how important and loved the Gulf Harbour ferry is. We have not made any decisions about the future of the ferry once the service contract expires in 2028,” he says.

The study is investigating the needs of people who live, work, study and visit on the peninsula, as well as those on the wider Hibiscus Coast and in Rodney who could also be impacted by any changes to the existing public transport network.

“We are very aware the peninsula is 15kms long, and that there are lots of people trying to make different types of journeys, to different places, at different times of the day – it’s therefore really important that we receive feedback from people living across the peninsula. We want to provide public transport services that meet the needs of as many people as possible. For us to do that, people need to tell us what they want,” Mr Hilson says.

“We’re reviewing the existing bus and ferry services to give people more travel choices and make their everyday lives better, including access to jobs, education, essential services, recreation and family and friends.

“We want to ensure we plan for growing demand as the population increases, as well as helping to reduce congestion and emissions.”

Public feedback is open until Sunday 1 December. Feedback will become part of the wider Whangaparāoa Public Transport Study, which will identify a proposed network for inclusion in the draft 2025 – 2034 Regional Public Transport Plan. Any changes will be made after the existing contract to run the Gulf Harbour ferry service ends in 2028.

AT will hold five drop-in sessions where people can speak one-on-one with the project team:

Wednesday 13 November 5pm-8pm Gulf Harbour Marina Thursday 14 November 3pm-7:30pm Hibiscus Coast Station Saturday 16 November 9am – 5pm Coast Whangaparāoa shopping centre Wednesday 20 November 3pm-7:30pm Hibiscus Coast Station Thursday 21 November 5pm-8pm Gulf Harbour Marina

To find out more and to give your feedback visit haveyoursay.at.govt.nz/wpstudy

Notes:

Example journey times, proposed service frequency and access for each scenario.

Journey time Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Whangaparāoa Library (Whangaparāoa Rd/Main St intersection) - City Centre. 84mins using local bus & NX1/NX2 via Hibiscus Coast Station. 99mins using local bus & Gulf Harbour ferry. 58mins using local bus & NX2 via O Mahurangi Penlink. 78mins using local bus & NX1/NX2 via Hibiscus Coast Station. 93mins using local bus & Gulf Harbour ferry. Whangaparāoa Library (Whangaparāoa Rd/Main St intersection) - Constellation Station. 54mins using local bus & NX1/NX2 via Hibiscus Coast Station. 37mins using local bus & NX2 via O Mahurangi Penlink. 54mins using local bus & NX1/NX2 via Hibiscus Coast Station. Gulf Harbour (Whangaparāoa Rd/Gulf Harbour drive roundabout) - City Centre. 84mins using local bus & Gulf Harbour ferry. 76mins using local bus & NX2 via O Mahurangi Penlink. 78mins using local bus & Gulf Harbour ferry. Gulf Harbour (Whangaparāoa Rd/Gulf Harbour drive roundabout) - Constellation Station. 66mins using local bus & NX1/NX2 via Hibiscus Coast Station. 52mins using local bus & NX2 via O Mahurangi Penlink. 63mins using local bus & NX1/NX2 via Hibiscus Coast Station. Frequency (Bus frequency varies by service) Ferry peak: 30-60mins. Ferry off-peak: 120mins. Bus peak: 5-15mins. Bus off-peak: 30mins. Bus peak: 5-8mins. Bus off-peak: 15-30mins. Ferry peak: 30-60mins. Ferry off-peak: 120mins. Bus peak: 5-15mins. Bus off-peak: 30mins. Access Ferry: City Centre only. Buses: North Shore & City Centre. Buses: North Shore & City Centre. Ferry: City Centre only. Buses: North Shore & City Centre.

An external review of AT’s wider public transport fare structure is underway. This will result in fare increases for all mid and outer harbour ferry services, including the Gulf Harbour ferry service. This will reduce the per passenger subsidy for these ferry services to a level more comparable with other public transport services elsewhere in Auckland.

About Auckland Transport (AT):

AT’s mission is to care for, enable and deliver an effective, efficient and safe transport system that contributes to a more thriving and sustainable Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and unlocks our potential as a city.

