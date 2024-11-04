Experts Urge NZ-Australia Pandemic Pact For Future Preparedness

Public health experts believe a NZ-Australia pandemic cooperation agreement could offer multiple benefits in the preparation for almost inevitable future pandemics.

In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre, Professor Nick Wilson from the University of Otago and co-authors examine how Aotearoa NZ and Australia could work together to maximise the two countries’ capacity to best protect the health and wellbeing of their populations facing increasing pandemic risks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant global impacts, with an estimated 27.3 million excess deaths by June 2024. Prof Wilson says future pandemics are likely, with the potential for catastrophic outcomes if bioengineered pathogens are involved. “The list of pathogens with pandemic potential is growing, including the current spread of avian influenza (H5N1), which also poses a risk of starting a pandemic in humans,” he says.

“While International cooperation and treaties are vital for mitigating pandemic risks, a NZ-Australia pandemic cooperation agreement could address unique island nation needs, particularly in travel and border management.”

Prof Wilson believes both countries could benefit from shared disease surveillance and diagnostic test development to enhance early pandemic detection. “Joint simulation modelling could guide decision-makers on health and economic impacts, building on past collaborative modelling efforts. Shared, high-quality quarantine facilities for travellers would strengthen exclusion strategies.”

The Briefing goes on to list how a NZ-Australia agreement could enhance shared manufacturing capacity for critical pandemic supplies, such as diagnostic tests, PPE, and vaccines. Also manufacturing economies of scale could be achieved by supporting production capacity in Australia, including the Moderna mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Melbourne. This facility aims to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses annually. Pre-agreed protocols for safe cargo trade and “green zone” travel arrangements between NZ and Australia would ensure essential flows during pandemics.

“We have to think smarter to be prepared for the next pandemic and given the potential benefits of a trans-Tasman agreement, it appears to be an area we could make great gains.” Prof Wilson says if an agreement could be successfully negotiated, then serious consideration should be given to expanding cooperation to include other South Pacific nations which would further strengthen regional pandemic preparedness and response strategies.

